Unfair means: Teacher caught helping students in exam in Pathankot

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:42 IST

A teacher with a private school in Pathankot was caught helping students cheat in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class 8 English examination on Friday.

A case against accused teacher Amit Kumar was registered under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in police station Sujanpur.

Amit was caught during checking by Punjab education secretary-cum-chairperson, PSEB, Krishan Kumar on Friday at Government Senior Secondary School in village Malikpur of Dhar Kalan block in Pathankot.

During the checking, education secretary found Amit sitting in the computer lab of Malikpur school and making slips that were to be handed over to the students of Class 8.

As per the report of the district education officer (DEO) Pathankot, Balbir Singh, the checking team found question paper along with slips having answers in his possession.

On Friday, 3.18 lakh students appeared for Class 8 board examination in 2,325 examination centres across the state.

5 cases of cheating reported in Class 12 board exam

Five cases of cheating were reported in the Class 12 board English examination on Friday. Three children were caught from two examination centres at Shaheed Udham Singh government college in Sunam while one girl student was caught cheating at Government Senior Secondary Girls School, Sunam. Fifth case of cheating was reported from examination centre in MR Oswin High School, Malout.

In Class 12 board examination, a total of 2.67 lakh students appeared in 1,849 examination centres, while 21,485 students appeared through open school in 157 examination centres.