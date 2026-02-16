Budaun, A six-year-old girl died after allegedly swallowing a bead of her bracelet at a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun on Monday, police said. UP: Girl dies after swallowing bracelet bead at school

The incident occurred at New Hopes Public School in Kakrala town, where Class I student Taapsi, reportedly swallowed a bead of a bracelet she was wearing in the classroom at around 11.30 am, officials said.

According to the school administration, the child experienced breathing difficulty following the incident. Her family members were informed and she was taken to a local community health centre.

She was later taken to the district headquarters and admitted to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The girl's father Tekchandra demanded action against the school administration, claiming the family was informed after his daughter died.

School principal Bhooraj Singh said the student had arrived at school in normal condition. A classmate informed the teacher that the child had chewed and swallowed a bead of her bracelet, following which the school immediately alerted the family and arranged for medical assistance.

He added that CCTV footage from the classroom has been handed over to police and the school is cooperating with the investigation.

Alapur Station House Officer Madhav Singh Bisht said the school informed police about the incident. After receiving an information from the district hospital, police began inquest proceedings and preparations for a post-mortem examination.

He added that senior officials have been informed and a panel will conduct the autopsy.

According to the police, the CCTV footage has been collected from the school.

No formal complaint has been received from the family so far, and further legal action will be taken after due inquiry, the SHO said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.