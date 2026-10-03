Meerut , Police have arrested two men wanted in a murder and robbery case following an encounter here, a police officer said on Saturday.

UP Police arrests two following encounter in murder-robbery case in Meerut

During the encounter on Friday night, one of the accused sustained gunshot wounds to both his legs and was subsequently sent to a hospital for treatment, Mawana Circle Officer Pankaj Lavania said.

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The case pertains to the murder of a woman who had stepped out for a walk in the Hastinapur police station area about three weeks ago.

According to Lavania, on September 13, Vimla Devi, a resident of Ganeshpur village, went for a stroll at around 5.15 am, when a person struck her on the head with a brick, killing her. The accused fled with her gold earrings, a gold pendant, anklets and a mobile phone.

He said that a case regarding the incident was registered under Section 103 of the BNS.

According to the circle officer, while searching for the accused, a police team attempted to intercept two individuals it suspected on the Mawana-Hastinapur border late at night.

The duo allegedly opened fire on the police team with the intent to kill. Police said their vehicle was damaged, though the officers narrowly escaped injury.

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{{^usCountry}} Lavania said police retaliated by firing in self-defence, and an accused, identified as Shivam alias Shubham alias Bhagat alias Barvi, was shot in both legs and collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lavania said police retaliated by firing in self-defence, and an accused, identified as Shivam alias Shubham alias Bhagat alias Barvi, was shot in both legs and collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

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He was arrested and sent to the hospital for treatment.

His alleged accomplice, Koshendra alias Gullu, who had fled the scene, was also arrested following a search.

According to police, an illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, one spent cartridge and two live cartridges were recovered from Shivam's possession.

Additionally, two mobile phones, a pair of anklets, and a pair of earrings were recovered based on information provided by the accused, police said.

Police said that the arrested individual, Shivam, already faces multiple criminal cases including charges of robbery, theft, and under the Arms Act registered at various police stations in Meerut and Baghpat.

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