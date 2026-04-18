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UP: Woman tehsildar accuses Firozabad DM of harassment, seeks CM's intervention

UP: Woman tehsildar accuses Firozabad DM of harassment, seeks CM's intervention

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 12:35 am IST
PTI |
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Firozabad , A woman tehsildar here has levelled serious allegations of harassment and undue pressure against the district magistrate, even as no official response from the latter was available till Friday.

UP: Woman tehsildar accuses Firozabad DM of harassment, seeks CM's intervention

Tehsildar Rakhi Sharma, posted in Tundla, accused District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan and his office of pressuring her to manipulate an inquiry report related to alleged corruption.

Addressing reporters, Sharma claimed she was asked by the DM, his officer on special duty and other staff to present the inquiry report in a particular manner. "When I refused to comply, I was subjected to harassment," she alleged, adding that the harassment has been continuing for the past nine months.

She further alleged her salary was withheld without any explanation, and she was given an adverse entry in her service record.

Sharma also claimed that the DM's OSD demanded an iPhone from her, which she provided, and the device was being currently used by the DM.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
firozabad district magistrate
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