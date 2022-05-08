Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand by-polls: Pushkar Dhami, who will contest from Champawat, to visit constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand by-polls: Pushkar Dhami, who will contest from Champawat, to visit constituency tomorrow

The polling will take place on May 31 while the counting of votes will be done on June 3, according to a schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Dhami (PTI)
Published on May 08, 2022 06:10 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save his chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. “Though Champawat is my new constituency, I have grown up here. I will make a visit tomorrow to seek support from people,” Dhami told news agency ANI.

 

Dhami, who lost his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. In the recently-held Uttarakhand assembly elections, the polling for which took on February 14 followed by the counting of votes on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lost to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, also from the Congress.

Also Read | Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat

Kailash Chandra Gahtori, who won the Champawat seat in both 2017 and 2022 polls, vacated it in April, making way for the chief minister to contest. 

In the 70-member state assembly, the ruling BJP won 47 seats, down from 57 in 2017, while the Congress was victorious in 19 constituencies, increasing its tally by eight from five years ago.

The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31. On the same date, the exercise will be held for two other seats as well: Brarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala. The counting of votes for all three will be done on June 3.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

