Uttarakhand by-polls: Pushkar Dhami, who will contest from Champawat, to visit constituency tomorrow
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who needs to win the upcoming by-polls to save his chair and will contest from Champawat, will visit the constituency tomorrow, he said on Sunday. “Though Champawat is my new constituency, I have grown up here. I will make a visit tomorrow to seek support from people,” Dhami told news agency ANI.
Dhami, who lost his traditional Khatima constituency from where he contested and won the 2012 and 2017 state polls, will be up against the Congress' Nirmala Gahtori. In the recently-held Uttarakhand assembly elections, the polling for which took on February 14 followed by the counting of votes on March 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader lost to Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, also from the Congress.
Also Read | Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat
Kailash Chandra Gahtori, who won the Champawat seat in both 2017 and 2022 polls, vacated it in April, making way for the chief minister to contest.
In the 70-member state assembly, the ruling BJP won 47 seats, down from 57 in 2017, while the Congress was victorious in 19 constituencies, increasing its tally by eight from five years ago.
The by-elections for Champawat will take place on May 31. On the same date, the exercise will be held for two other seats as well: Brarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala. The counting of votes for all three will be done on June 3.
-
Man arrested with 3 pistols, cartridges in Kharar, target killing bid thwarted, say police
The district police claim to have thwarted a target killing attempt with the arrest of a man in possession of three pistols and 10 cartridges from Nadiala Chowk in Kharar. Guri has been identified as Gurinder Singh alias Guri Shera of Sindhwan village in Fathegarh Sahib. The weapons recovered from him include two 30 caliber pistols, a 32 caliber pistol and 10 live cartridges. Guri has been sent to three-day police remand.
-
Neral-Matheran toy train may resume services by year-end
MUMBAI The Indian Railways is planning to start rehabilitation works on the 21-km toy train between Neral and Matheran, after services were suspended due to cyclone Nisarg in June 2020. The railways plans to resume the toy train services by the year-end and had allocated ₹5 crore in the union budget of 2022-23 for the project. Currently, the train services are available between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations.
-
How many people died of Covid-19 in Bengaluru in 2020?
Bengaluru's death rate has increased by 15.5% in the year 2020 (the first year of Covid in the country) surpassing the national average of 6%, according to the latest statistics accessed from the Civil Registration System data. While death in Karnataka has seen a rise of 8.5% in the same period. Data procured based on death certificates issued by authorities suggests, that in 2019, 72,861 people died due to various reasons.
-
‘Contest election against me’: Navneet Rana challenges Uddhav Thackeray
Speaking to reporters after being discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital on Sunday, independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana challenged Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to contest an election against her.
-
Foul smell from sewage treatment plan angers Lingadheeranahalli residents
A sewage treatment plant in Bengaluru has got residents up in arms over its foul smell. A restarted sewage treatment plant was started a few days ago at Banashankari VI Stage but the nauseating smell from the plant has residents of Lingadheeranahalli protesting. BBMP started the processing the plant after getting permissions from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and also promised that the National Green Tribunal's guidelines will be followed.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics