Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost Khatima seat, to contest bypoll from Champawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who is not a member of the state legislative assembly, will contest the upcoming by-election from the Champawat seat, announced the BJP on Thursday. The voting will take place on May 31 and the results will be declared on June 3.
The Election Commission on Monday announced the schedule for the bypolls in three assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand, Kerala and Odisha. The constituencies which are due to hold polls include Champawat, Brajarajnagar in Odisha and Thrikkakara in Kerala.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kailash Gehtori had resigned from the Champawat assembly seat paving the way for Dhami to contest assembly by-polls.
Dhami had lost from the Khatima constituency in the polls held in February.
Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10. (
Delhi Police release sketch of man who 'molested' 2 girls inside MCD school
The Delhi Police on Thursday released the sketch of a man who barged into a primary school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and sexually assaulted two eight-year-old students. The police said, “continuous efforts are on to arrest the accused soon”. The Delhi Commission for Women on Wednesday served notice to the police as well as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation over the alleged molestation of two primary school girl students.
Taste of Life: Sakhubai could never forget litchi gifted by “James saheb”
The relationship between memory and history is an interesting one. Memory attaches itself to sites and visuals. History attaches itself to events. Together they help forge a narrative of the past. Sakhubai Jagtap then was eighty-one years old. Her husband was employed as a cook in an eatery which had shut down in the 1960s. Sakhubai had raised her five children while working at a private dispensary. Sakhubai remembered her father's employer as “James saheb”.
Delhi CM says subsidy on electricity to become optional from October 1
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the Aam Aadmi Party would subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want the same. Kejriwal made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy. Stating that the Delhi cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, the AAP convener said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.”
Jaynagar businessman allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals
A grocery shop owner Shravan Kapri (40) was allegedly gunned down by unidentified criminals in sub divisional headquarter town of Jaynagar in Madhubani district on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased, a resident of Bramhan tola in ward no 12 of the town, was the secretary of Jaynagar Chamber of Commerce. The incident took place near Shahid Chowk at around 8.30-9 pm when the businessman was returning home after closing his shop in Jaynagar bazaar.
How the rising temperature is making your tomatoes costlier
Prices of tomatoes, among other crops have skyrocketed amid spiking temperatures and a short supply in the market. A kilo of tomatoes cost between ₹75 and ₹80 in retail, as the yield produced in neighbouring states like Maharashtra has dropped over the last few weeks, hitting the supply chain. Reports said the crop costs between Rs. 62 and Rs. 64 in Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS) outlets.
