Varanasi , An FIR has been registered against a teacher, the principal and the management of a private school in Varanasi after a five-year-old student was allegedly branded with a heated knife on his private parts, police said on Monday.

Varanasi teacher brands hot knife on five-year-old’s private parts for urinating in pants, booked

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The case has been registered at the Lalpur-Pandeypur police station on the complaint of the child's father, Kesari Jaiswal, a lawyer, and the police have launched an investigation.

Jaiswal alleged that his son, a nursery student at Sareen Soni Play School in Pandeypur, returned home on July 24 complaining of pain in his private parts.

On examination, the child's mother found a blister, he said.

The father alleged that teacher, Preeti Kushwaha, had inflicted the injury after he urinated in his trousers when he was allegedly denied permission to use the washroom.

According to the complaint, the teacher allegedly took the child to another room, heated a knife on a gas stove and used it to burn his private parts.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaiswal said he approached the school principal and management with his wife and son on July 25 to lodge a complaint, but he alleged that no action was taken, following which he approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaiswal said he approached the school principal and management with his wife and son on July 25 to lodge a complaint, but he alleged that no action was taken, following which he approached the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said an FIR has been registered against Kushwaha, the school management and the principal under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 115 , 118 and 351 .

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed it "extremely serious" in a post on X, saying "its painful and horrifying impact could remain with the child for life".

He said teachers should treat children with compassion and humanity and demanded immediate appropriate action.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.