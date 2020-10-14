e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Video of cops thrashing 3 of family outside police station in Jind surfaces on social media

Video of cops thrashing 3 of family outside police station in Jind surfaces on social media

The family of blacksmiths, hailing from Jind’s Bighana village, was protesting outside the police station after the cops allegedly failed to initiate action against robbers, who had looted their house a week ago.

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

A video of a group of policemen beating up a woman, an elderly man and a divyang belonging to a family outside Jind’s Alewa police station on Tuesday has surfaced on social media.

The family of blacksmiths, hailing from Jind’s Bighana village, was protesting outside the police station after the cops allegedly failed to initiate action against robbers, who had looted their house a week ago.

In the video, a group of four woman, an elderly man, a divyang and few children, can be seen arguing with the police. A policeman also tries to abuse a woman and touch her inappropriately. “This road is not of your father. Remove them (directing another cop) from the road. If you will not clear the road, I will register an FIR against you and put you behind the bars,” a police official purportedly says in the video.

After the video surfaced, police on Wednesday booked Mahabir, his wife Pooja, Raju, his son Devi, five unidentified women and seven children under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 383, 145 and 146 of the Indian Penal code.

Mahabir said instead of arresting the robbers, police brutally thrashed them and inappropriately touched a woman. “Police is trying to suppress our voice by filing an FIR against us. Where should a poor man go to get justice?,” he said.

Jind deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Pushpa Khatri said, “Uchana DSP Jitender Khatkar will investigate the case and strict action will be taken against the police officials if found guilty.” She said the police was investigating the loot case and the protesters could have avoided this incident.

top news
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
20 killed as heavy rains lash Hyderabad and suburbs, 10 die in Andhra
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
India roasts Imran Khan adviser’s claim of New Delhi’s outreach to Pak
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
‘Common man’s Diwali in your hands’: SC’s nudge to Centre on loan relief
DC vs RR Live: Iyer falls for 53, Rajasthan Royals fight back
DC vs RR Live: Iyer falls for 53, Rajasthan Royals fight back
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Pakistan in war of words over Kashmir, terror at Commonwealth meet
India, Portugal explore possibilities for post-Covid-19 cooperation
India, Portugal explore possibilities for post-Covid-19 cooperation
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
‘Can change things’: Mehbooba Mufti to Farooq, Omar Abdullah after home visit
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
Why Tata-owned Tanishq did not go the Surf Excel way on controversial ad
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-off

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In