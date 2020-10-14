Video of cops thrashing 3 of family outside police station in Jind surfaces on social media

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:42 IST

A video of a group of policemen beating up a woman, an elderly man and a divyang belonging to a family outside Jind’s Alewa police station on Tuesday has surfaced on social media.

The family of blacksmiths, hailing from Jind’s Bighana village, was protesting outside the police station after the cops allegedly failed to initiate action against robbers, who had looted their house a week ago.

In the video, a group of four woman, an elderly man, a divyang and few children, can be seen arguing with the police. A policeman also tries to abuse a woman and touch her inappropriately. “This road is not of your father. Remove them (directing another cop) from the road. If you will not clear the road, I will register an FIR against you and put you behind the bars,” a police official purportedly says in the video.

After the video surfaced, police on Wednesday booked Mahabir, his wife Pooja, Raju, his son Devi, five unidentified women and seven children under Sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 383, 145 and 146 of the Indian Penal code.

Mahabir said instead of arresting the robbers, police brutally thrashed them and inappropriately touched a woman. “Police is trying to suppress our voice by filing an FIR against us. Where should a poor man go to get justice?,” he said.

Jind deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Pushpa Khatri said, “Uchana DSP Jitender Khatkar will investigate the case and strict action will be taken against the police officials if found guilty.” She said the police was investigating the loot case and the protesters could have avoided this incident.