Watch | Rains lash parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai roads inundated, city waterlogged

Chennai roads remain waterlogged on Friday following continuous rain lashing parts of Tamil Nadu for the past 12 hours. Vehicles were seen moving on the flooded roads and commuters were seen wearing raincoats as they passed by.

Schools and colleges in several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Villupuram, have been declared closed.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed neighbouring Puducherry since Thursday night prompting the government to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted heavy rainfall over the Southern peninsular region from November 11 to 13 due to a low-pressure system formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka. The prediction also said this low pressure is expected to move northwestward, towards the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry until the morning of November 12.

Several areas of Chennai, as well as the neighbouring districts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet, have received heavy rain as a result of the low pressure.

Rainfall was also reported in Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and several coastal areas throughout the state. IMD also forecasted squally weather over the Lakshadweep area, Maldives-Comorin area, Southeast Arabian Sea, along & off Kerala, and adjoining south Tamil Nadu coasts on November 13 and 14.

For the next three days, the IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rain in several parts of the state.

(With PTI inputs)

