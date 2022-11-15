WATCH | Young elephant rescued from well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor

An elephant that fell into a well in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor on Monday night was rescued Tuesday by officials of the forest department and fire brigade. A video shared by news agency ANI shows a JCB machine razing a portion of the well's wall and making a slope for the elephant to climb out. Fortunately for all concerned, the well did not appear very deep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As officials worked to rescue the trapped animal, the elephant could be seen anxiously moving around inside the well and trying to climb up the wall.

As soon as a portion of the wall is broken to make way for, the elephant - which appeared to be a young animal - clambers out of the well. Relieved to have just come out of danger, the elephant moves towards the forest as locals with their mobile phone cameras run behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Golden jackal rescued from 40-ft-deep open borewell

In a similar incident, members of an animal rescue NGO saved a male golden jackal from a 40-foot open borewell in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday.

After a thorough medical examination, the animal was released into its natural habitat.

The same day, the NGO also rescued two large snakes- a seven-foot Indian rock python (also from Agra) and a six-foot python from the civil airport premises at the Air Force Station.