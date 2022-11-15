Golden jackal rescued from 40-ft-deep open borewell

Agra: Animal rescuers on Sunday rescued a male golden jackal from a 40-ft-deep open borewell, in a village in Agra district. After a thorough medical examination, the animal was released into its natural habitat.

After hearing the jackal’s cries while heading to work in the morning, farmers of Karbhana village called Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit for help. Geared with the necessary aid, two animal experts from the NGO reached the spot, and the jackal after an hour’s efforts.

The same day, the NGO also rescued two large snakes—a seven-foot-long Indian rock python from the Agra golf course and another six-foot-long python from the civil airport premises at the Air Force Station.

“Golden jackals play a very important role in forest ecology. But they are often the victims of hunting, trafficking, and highway accidents. The species is protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972...” a note from the NGO read.

Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO of the NGO, said, “Open wells and borewells pose a huge risk not only to wildlife but also to people’s safety... We are extremely grateful to people for reaching out to us in times when wild animals need rescuing as we can ensure safety for all involved.”