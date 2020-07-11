Weekend restrictions: Movement curbed at Delhi-UP borders, no new passes to be issued

cities

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 00:10 IST

Movement at the state’s border will be restricted and no new passes will be issued for commuting during the two days – Saturday and Sunday – when Uttar Pradesh goes for a ‘weekend’ restriction, starting 10pm, Friday, till 5am, Monday.

“There will be restriction on movement of people at the border. If a person wishes to go to their office in Delhi, they will not be allowed. However, those already having passes or engaged in essential services will be allowed, as usual. We have also considered that vegetable/fruit vendors in localities will be allowed as they cater to essential supplies, but they will have to comply with social distancing norms,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The state government announced the restrictions late Thursday, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

UP chief secretary RK Tiwari issued the order which stated: “Considering the current situation and after a review from the state government regarding containment of Covid-19 and some other vector-borne diseases such as encephalitis, malaria, dengue and kala azar (black fever), the state government has imposed certain restrictions from 10pm on July 10 to 5am on July 13.”

On Friday, the chief secretary issued a revised order in which he allowed functioning of industrial units in urban and rural areas, and asked them to ensure social distancing norms and setting up of mandatory Covid helpdesks.

“Industrial units are now allowed as per the revised order. Further, we have received the notification of a penalty of Rs 500 to be imposed on persons not covering their faces or wearing masks. The police have been directed to act strictly against such persons. During the two days of weekend restrictions, all major roads will be barricaded like it was done earlier during the lockdown period,” Pandey added.

Officials also said they have also issued directions to banquet halls, farmhouses, hotels and restaurants owners to comply with the restrictions.

“They have been asked to not allow any new bookings for marriages, parties or functions, etc., for Saturday and Sunday. In case anyone already has previous bookings, they will be allowed to hold functions, etc. Hotel owners have been asked not to allow new guests but the existing occupants will be allowed,” said Prashant Tiwari, sub divisional magistrate.

Listing the restrictions, the chief secretary’s order of July 9 says that during this period, all offices, urban and rural haats, markets, grain markets, and commercial establishments will remain closed.

The Railways will continue to operate the way it has been and the UP roadways will make arrangements to operate buses to ferry train passengers to and from stations. However, barring these buses, no other public transport will be allowed to operate anywhere in the state.

The order also says that transportation of goods will have no restrictions and traffic will be allowed on the national and the state highways.

Tiwari in the order said that the state will run an extensive sanitization and drinking water supply consolidation drive, and that all the officers and employees related to the drive will be allowed to join, despite the restrictions.

“The office identity card would serve as Covid-19 pass for people who are exempted from restrictions,” said Tiwari’s order.

The ongoing large-scale construction activities — such as expressways, big bridges, road, PWD projects, government buildings and private projects – too shall continue work, the order said.

The government has ordered all DMs and police officers to ensure adequate surveillance and patrolling for adherence to all restrictions.

“The biggest sufferers of the weekend restriction will be the traders and shop owners in markets who already have restricted opening of markets on alternate days. Those whose turn it was to open on these two days will have to remain shut now. Although industrial units are allowed, workers will face issues on roads, with police restrictions. We don’t understand the logic why the two day restrictions have been put in place,” said Pradeep Gupta, convener of Vyapari Ekta Samiti – Indirapuram.