West Bengal: CID investigates the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader

ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, West Bengal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:40 PM IST
CID investigation on former bodyguard of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(HT_PRINT)

A four-member Crime Investigation Department (CID) delegation visited Purba Medinipur on Wednesday to probe the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The case is related to Adhikari's former bodyguard Shubhabrata Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

The CID delegation arrived at Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur district today. Sources said the CID team deliberated with Kanthi Police Station officials for half an hour and then took the case from the custody of police. The case has been filed by Shubhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty.

After leaving Kanthi Police Station, the CID team went to the police barracks in Ward-17 of Kanthi where Subhabrata Chakraborty resided.

After this, the CID team moved towards Suvendu Adhikari's house. Notably, there is a rest house for security and police personnel opposite Adhikari's residence.

west bengal city
