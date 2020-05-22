e-paper
With 197 new cases, total tally in Thane is 1,757

With 197 new cases, total tally in Thane is 1,757

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 23:00 IST
Megha Pol
In the highest 24-hour jump in the number of cases in Thane, 197 new cases were reported on Friday. Two Covid patients died.

The total positive cases in the city are 1,757.

Out of the 197 new cases, 70 are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward itself followed by 22 cases in Wagale Estate, Kalwa and Mumbra wards each.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Till now, 500 cases are from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward alone. On Friday, civic commissioner gave orders to focus on curbing cases in the ward.”

Civic commissioner Vijay Singhal gave directives to screen the people in the slum and those with symptoms should be quarantined and tested. Malvi said, “He has also asked to carry out contact tracing of people around Covid patients. Decisions on markets and shops will also be taken in the next few days.”

