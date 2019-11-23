e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

With Akhilesh by his side, MSY celebrates birthday

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday celebrated the birthday of its founder and chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who turned 80.

Party’s national president and his son Akhilesh Yadav was by his side when Mulayam addressed the cadre after cutting the cake at the the party’s state headquarters here. Unlike his last birthday, Mulayam did not leave any confusion as to where he belongs politically – with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party or the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSL-L) of his brother Shivpal Yadav.

This time, Mulayam’s programme at the party office was announced a day before. As scheduled, he addressed a gathering and told the party cadre he was happy that the party was now in the hands of the youth and marching ahead. “If the party cadre stands against injustice, then the party will grow rapidly,” he told them.

“The party leaders and workers must strive to make a place for the party in poor people’s hearts. I wish from the bottom of my heart that common workers of the party one day become ‘Mulayam Singh Yadav’ and get the kind of honour I get,” said Mulayam while giving a pep-talk to the cadre. He chose not to make any significant political statement.

Mulayam said that he wished that the party leaders also celebrated birthdays of ordinary party workers in their respective areas.

Mulayam said a woman in Bundelkhand once had formed an organisation that had helped poor people celebrate festivals. “Later she had helped in making people vote for Samajwadi Party. The party workers should help poor celebrate festivals,” Mulayam said.

He said the country was facing a lot of problems and issues today. “Under such circumstances, the party should stand with the poor and helpless. In Lok Sabha too, the SP has been raising the voice of poor people.”

Akhilesh did not speak on the occasion.

Shivpal Yadav on his part, tweeted an old picture of his and Mulayam, in which Mulayam is seen placing his hand on Shivpal’s head. Also, Shivpal organised a dangal (wrestling match) in Saifai to mark the occasion.

MSY expresses joy on seeing an elderly worker

Mulayam recognised an elderly party worker in the crowd and called him over. The man was Lajjaram, six years older to Mulayam. He and Mulayam were friends in their teens. Bidhuna resident Lajjaram Sharma said he had once been among the coordinators for the electioneering of Dr Ram Mahohar Lohia when he contested from the Kannauj seat.

top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities