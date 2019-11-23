With Akhilesh by his side, MSY celebrates birthday

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 00:17 IST

Lucknow Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday celebrated the birthday of its founder and chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, who turned 80.

Party’s national president and his son Akhilesh Yadav was by his side when Mulayam addressed the cadre after cutting the cake at the the party’s state headquarters here. Unlike his last birthday, Mulayam did not leave any confusion as to where he belongs politically – with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party or the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSL-L) of his brother Shivpal Yadav.

This time, Mulayam’s programme at the party office was announced a day before. As scheduled, he addressed a gathering and told the party cadre he was happy that the party was now in the hands of the youth and marching ahead. “If the party cadre stands against injustice, then the party will grow rapidly,” he told them.

“The party leaders and workers must strive to make a place for the party in poor people’s hearts. I wish from the bottom of my heart that common workers of the party one day become ‘Mulayam Singh Yadav’ and get the kind of honour I get,” said Mulayam while giving a pep-talk to the cadre. He chose not to make any significant political statement.

Mulayam said that he wished that the party leaders also celebrated birthdays of ordinary party workers in their respective areas.

Mulayam said a woman in Bundelkhand once had formed an organisation that had helped poor people celebrate festivals. “Later she had helped in making people vote for Samajwadi Party. The party workers should help poor celebrate festivals,” Mulayam said.

He said the country was facing a lot of problems and issues today. “Under such circumstances, the party should stand with the poor and helpless. In Lok Sabha too, the SP has been raising the voice of poor people.”

Akhilesh did not speak on the occasion.

Shivpal Yadav on his part, tweeted an old picture of his and Mulayam, in which Mulayam is seen placing his hand on Shivpal’s head. Also, Shivpal organised a dangal (wrestling match) in Saifai to mark the occasion.

MSY expresses joy on seeing an elderly worker

Mulayam recognised an elderly party worker in the crowd and called him over. The man was Lajjaram, six years older to Mulayam. He and Mulayam were friends in their teens. Bidhuna resident Lajjaram Sharma said he had once been among the coordinators for the electioneering of Dr Ram Mahohar Lohia when he contested from the Kannauj seat.