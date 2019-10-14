With over 5,000 vacant posts, work at PSPCL central affected in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 21:53 IST

The staff crunch at Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), central zone, is now affecting its functioning, especially the work at its divisional offices.

Against the total capacity of 8,704 in the PSPCL central, the zone presently has 5,307 vacant posts.

As per the official data, there are 937 regular and 107 contractual lineman working in PSPCL central, covering four circles Ludhiana East, West, Suburban and Khanna against the sanctioned post of 1,907.

Out of the total posts of 3,171 for assistant lineman (ALM), only 664 posts are filled while there are 2,507 vacancies.

Also, there is vacancy for junior engineer-2 (electrical) that is 177, for meter readers it is 129 and for lower division clerk (LDC) 228.

“The PSPCL is working to resolve the problem of staff shortage. We have invited applications for the post of assistant lineman. Also, the corporation recently announced the recruitments for around 3,500 posts,” said PSPCL central engineer-in-chief, DPS Grewal.

Presently, 342 contractual workers are employed at multiple positions in PSPCL central zone. The contractual workers are mainly working at the posts of lineman, meter reader and cashier.

“The vacancy has also affected the quality of service delivery, especially in the divisional offices in Focal Point, Gobindgarh and Gaunspur area. The office receives a complaint from customers daily concerning the shortage of staff,” said an official pleading anonymity.

“The department is also working to enhance its infrastructure. The work of repair and maintenance of the existing transformers has also started,” said Grewal.

