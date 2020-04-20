e-paper
Home / Cities / With unique COVA app feature, you can check distance from nearest Covid-19 patient

With unique COVA app feature, you can check distance from nearest Covid-19 patient

It also alerts the administration if a quarantined patient or suspect moves beyond 100 metres of her/his base location

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal has urged the residents to use COVA mobile app inlarge numbers as a unique in-built feature in the app allows people to maintain distance from the nearest Covid-19 positive person. It also alerts the district administration if a quarantined patient or suspect moves beyond 100 metres of her/his base location, he said.

He informed that the feature is helping the authorities enforce quarantine restrictions and enable the people to keep themselves and their family members safe through a self-control mechanism.

By geo-tagging the positive patients, the app helps the district administration trace locations that the positive individual have visited in the last few days. If the phone Bluetooth is on, the app will alert the citizen on coming in the Bluetooth range of a Covid-19 suspected or positive persons.

This also helps the health department and the district administration trace the contact history of positive patients.

Agrawal informed that for the app to be effective, the GPS location and Bluetooth need to be switched on.

These mobile numbers can also be used by the telecom providers to track movement if the location or Bluetooth is disabled. The telecom companies send hourly reports to the department of health on breaches in each district.

Notably, the COVA app has had more than 10 lakh downloads till now and is enabling the citizens as well as the government officials to effectively execute lockdown and social distancing norms.

Delhi containment zones rise to 83, West district has the most. Complete list here
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come
