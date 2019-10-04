e-paper
Woman head constable alleges rape by maulana

  Updated: Oct 04, 2019 15:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
MEERUT A maulana (religious preacher) allegedly raped a woman head constable of UP police on several occasions, over a period of one year, on the ploy of exorcising evil spirit from her son in Baghpat, police said.

Police said an FIR was registered against the maulana on Wednesday on the complaint of the victim cop and raids were being conducted to arrest the absconding maulana named Zubair of Momeen mosque in Bagpat.

Ompal Singh, circle officer, Baghpat, said, “The victim’s husband was a constable in UP police and after his death, she was appointed on his place as head constable. About a year back, her son got seriously injured in an accident and as he was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Meerut.”

Singh added: “Someone ill-advised the victim woman that her son was under the influence of evil spirit and that she must contact some ‘tantrik’ to get rid of them. She then approached maulana Zubair of a nearby mosque on July 3, 2018 and asked him for a solution. The maulana directed her to come back late in the night the same day. The victim did as she was directed.”

According to Singh, that night, the maulana told the victim that her house was under the influence of some powerful ghost and in case she doesn’t get rid of it, her son would die. The ‘scared’ woman then followed the directions of the maulana, who raped her several times till September 30, 2019 in the name of exorcising the evil spirit.

The circle officer said the maulana had also allegedly taken Rs 6 lakh from the victim and promised to buy a house for her but he fled with the money. The woman also alleged that the maulana used to blackmail her, he said and added that efforts were on to arrest him soon.

 

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:00 IST

