Won’t take action against Dhindsa: Sukhbir

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:14 IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said the party will not take action against Rajya Sabha MP Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa as his rebellion has made no impact on it.

“SAD workers have already rejected different splinter groups of Akali Dal,” Sukhbir said .

“Dhindsa Sahib is a colleague of my father Parkash Singh Badal, who kept him always at number two spot in SAD. It’s unfortunate that he is making baseless allegations, but I won’t reply to his charges. He was and will remain respectable to me. I won’t be taking any action against him,” he said.

He added that the Majha leaders who floated SAD (Taksali) have already been rejected, thus there is no need for any action.

Notably, Dhindsa had shared stage with Taksalis on December 14 in Amritsar where they had challenged Sukhbir’s leadership. “Shiromani Akali Dal is not a party of Dhindsa or Sukhbir Badal. It is run with the strength of workers, who are with the party. Without workers, neither Sukhbir nor Dhindsa is a leader. Workers are with the party, not its splinter groups,” he said, rejecting suggestions that he is feeling helpless in taking action against Dhindsa.

Regarding absence of Parminder Dhindsa, son of Sukhdev Dhindsa, at the recent party programmes, Sukhbir said that Parminder had taken “due permission” from him to skip the recent meeting for election of SAD president. “I am hopeful that everything will be sorted out soon.”

NEW PARTY SET-UP SOON

He said the SAD is gearing to strengthen its base and a new party set-up will be announced soon.

Earlier, addressing a rally in this home turf of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, Sukhbir alleged that the CM does not go out among the people, while Congress legislators are oppressing the public and false cases are being registered against people.

He said when the SAD will come to power again, it will take action against police officials who are registering false cases.

Sukhbir also said that SAD would not allow the Congress government to take over shamlat land to “hand it over to their favourite industrialists at throwaway prices”.

Former ministers Bikram Singh Majithia, Surjit Singh Rakhra and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra were among those who spoke on the occasion.