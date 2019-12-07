e-paper
Work on dinosaur park starts at Chhatbir Zoo

The project, awarded to a private firm on public private partnership (PPP) mode, is expected to be completed by December-end

cities Updated: Dec 07, 2019 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The civil work for a dinosaur park was inaugurated at
the Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, also known as the Chhatbir zoo, in Mohali on Friday.

Punjab additional chief secretary (forest) Roshan Sunkaria and principal chief conservator of forests Kuldip Kumar launched the work.

The proposed park will have six robotic dinosaurs, two of which will also interact with visitors. The project, awarded to a private firm on public private partnership (PPP) mode, is expected to be completed and functional by the end of this month, officials said.

Lions on display

A pair of male Asiatic lions, Gagan and Sawan, were also released for public viewing at the zoo on Friday.

Besides, a presentation was made by the technical team headed by zoo’s senior veterinary officer MP Singh to all the executive officers of wildlife wing of the department of forests and wildlife preservation regarding monitoring and surveillance of diseases.

The officials were told about botulism, a disease which recently killed more than 18,000 birds in Rajasthan.

The officials were also told about bio-security measures, sampling and diagnosis, and monitoring of wetlands.

