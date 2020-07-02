Work on international airport in Ludhiana to kick-start in two weeks

cities

The work on international airport in Halwara would begin in the next two weeks, said Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma on Thursday.

He said the road leading to the airport site would be widened and the PWD (B&R) officials have been directed to start the work on the boundary wall of the international airport at the earliest.

The DC visited the site where the civil terminal of the international airport would come up and issued necessary directions to the officials concerned. He was accompanied by Jagraon additional deputy commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta and Raikot sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Gupta, among others.

With the start of international flights from Halwara airport, the area would develop as a business hub that would also boost the state’s economy, Sharma revealed.

He informed that the over 161-acre land needed for the construction of the civil terminal has already been acquired and Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken possession of the said land. He said they would try to get the runway constructed on priority along with the terminal building so that international flights operations could be started soon.

The DC said in lieu of the acquired land, farmers have been paid a compensation of ₹20,61,314 per acre (including 100% solatium, 12% AP and 1.25 multiplier factor). Besides, each eligible family would also be paid ₹5,50,000 as rehabilitation and resettlement amount.

Punjab government and Airport Authority of India had signed the agreement for a joint venture for setting up the new civil and cargo international air terminal in Aitiana village of Raikot Tehsil, where the Indian Air Force station is situated.