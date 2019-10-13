Youth beaten up in captivity in Lucknow: Police act after video goes viral, arrest two

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:16 IST

Six days after a 21-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) student of Lucknow was allegedly taken on gunpoint, while he was attending a Durga Puja celebration, and beaten up in captivity that lasted several hours, police on Sunday arrested two of the culprits and suspended two sub-inspectors for negligence. However, the action happened only after a video of the beating was shared on social media platforms on Saturday evening.

The alleged incident took place in Talkatora area on October 7.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kalanidhi Naithani, said, “According to the police complaint, the victim, Rahul Singh, was kidnapped on gunpoint by Mohd Israel and Shagun from the Durga Puja celebrations near his house in Malviya Nagar. He was taken to Israel’s house in Talkatora A-block, held hostage for three hours and badly beaten up over a petty dispute. The accused released him after threatening him with dire consequences if he reported the matter to the police.”

He said that both Mohd Israel and Shagun had been arrested. “Based on the complaint of the victim, they have been booked under sections 365 (kidnapping), 343 (holding someone hostage), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (insulting) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts are on to arrest the other three accused -- Rahim, Samad and Pradyuman,” he said.

The SSP said that sub-inspectors Manvendra Singh and Jai Chand Babu Sharma had also been suspended for not acting on the victim’s complaint when he first approached them at the Talkatora police station on October 8, a day after the incident. “Instead of taking appropriate action, the two cops challaned prime accused Mohd Israel for causing nuisance,” he said.

Naithani said that in-charge of the Talkatora police station and circle officer of Bazarkhala had also been issued warnings for negligence in the discharge of their duties.

“The accused made a video while beating the victim to embarrass him. The victim is seen pleading for forgiveness, holding Israel’s feet. However, the accused were emboldened, as no proper police action was taken against them, and shared the video on facebook and whatsapp,” said the SSP.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:16 IST