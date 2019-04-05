Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS holds Peddapalli constituency in Telangana

The Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The constituiency has seven assembly segments namely Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalle.

In 2014, Balka Suman of the TRS defeated Congress’s G. Vivekanand by nearly 3 lakh votes. This time, the Congress has fielded A Chandra Sekhar as its candidate and the TRS has picked Venkatesh Nethani.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

Here are some details about Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Peddapalle

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Balka Suman, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 291,158

Runner up name, party: G. Vivekanand, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,025,194

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 501,586

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,707

