Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 05, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS holds Peddapalli constituency in Telangana

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:53 IST
New Delhi
Peddapalle Lok Sabha 2019 Constituency Details,Peddapalle Profile,Telangana General Elections 2019
Ranchi, India - April 1, 2019: Electronic voting machine(EVM) and VV- PAT units being arranged for the Lok Sabha election at strong rooms situated inside the Birsa Munda football stadium premises in Ranchi, India, on Monday, April 1, 2019. (Photo by Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times )(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

The Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The constituiency has seven assembly segments namely Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalle.

In 2014, Balka Suman of the TRS defeated Congress’s G. Vivekanand by nearly 3 lakh votes. This time, the Congress has fielded A Chandra Sekhar as its candidate and the TRS has picked Venkatesh Nethani.

Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are some details about Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat:

State: Telangana

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Peddapalle

Polling date: April 11

Sitting MP, party: Balka Suman, TRS

Winning margin in 2014: 291,158

Runner up name, party: G. Vivekanand, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,025,194

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%

Number of women voters in 2014: 501,586

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,707

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 18:53 IST

tags

more from constituency watch
trending topics