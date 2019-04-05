Lok Sabha elections 2019: TRS holds Peddapalli constituency in Telangana
Telangana’s 17 seats will go to polls in a single phase on April 11.constituency watch Updated: Apr 05, 2019 18:53 IST
The Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes. The constituiency has seven assembly segments namely Chennur, Bellampalli, Mancherial, Dharmapuri, Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalle.
In 2014, Balka Suman of the TRS defeated Congress’s G. Vivekanand by nearly 3 lakh votes. This time, the Congress has fielded A Chandra Sekhar as its candidate and the TRS has picked Venkatesh Nethani.
Here are some details about Peddapalle Lok Sabha seat:
State: Telangana
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Peddapalle
Polling date: April 11
Sitting MP, party: Balka Suman, TRS
Winning margin in 2014: 291,158
Runner up name, party: G. Vivekanand, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 1,025,194
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 71%
Number of women voters in 2014: 501,586
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,707
