Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: BJP will look to win UP’s Nagina seat again

Yashwant Singh of the BJP represents the Nagina Lok Sabha seat, one of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The parliamentary constituency of Nagina was created in 2008 under the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission and has witnessed two Lok Sabha elections since then. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yashwant Singh defeated the then sitting MP and Samajwadi Party leader Yashvir Singh in the last general election.

Yashwant Singh has been fielded again by the BJP against Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance candidate Girish Chandra Jatav and Congress’ Omwati Devi Jatav from the seat reserved for members of Scheduled Castes.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in all the seven phases starting April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here are some details about the Nagina Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Nagina

Polling date: April 18

Sitting MP, party: Yashwant Singh, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 92,390

Runner up name, party: Yashvir Singh, SP

Number of voters in 2014: 942,196

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 63.09%

Number of women voters in 2014: 697,857

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,545

