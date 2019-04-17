Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Will BJP manage to retain Hardoi in UP?

The Hardoi Lok Sabha seat, reserved for members of Scheduled Castes, is another constituency which is held by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

No party has won the Hardoi Lok Sabha for the second time since 2004. Ilyas Azmi of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got elected from Hardoi in 2004 and in the next election in 2009 Samajwadi Party’s Usha Verma was successful. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, BJP’s Anshul Verma defeated his predecessor by a margin of 81,000 votes.

Primarily a rural seat, Hardoi is known to be under the influence on former Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal, who is now with the BJP.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of members to Parliament at 80, will go to polls in all the seven phases of the Lok Sabha election 2019. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are a few details about the Hardoi Lok Sabha seat:

State: Uttar Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Hardoi

Polling date: April 29

2019 candidates: Usha Verma (BSP), Jai Prakash Rawat (BJP), Virendra Kumar Verma (Congress)

Sitting MP, party: Anshul Verma, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 81,343

Runner up name, party: Shive Prasad Verma, BSP

Number of voters in 2014: 972,894

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.75%

Number of women voters in 2014: 774,556

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1773

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 18:17 IST