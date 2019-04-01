Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJD fields sitting MLA from Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur constituency

The Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat is reserved for members of Scheduled Caste and Kulamani Samal of the BJD is the sitting member of Parliament.

Kulamani Samal won the Jagatsinghpur seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election against the Congress’ Bibhu Prasad Tarai, a former Communist Party of India leader. Bibhu Prasad Tarai had won the seat in 2009 on a CPI ticket.

Before that, the Jagatsinghpur seat was held by the BJD for two terms in 1999 and 2004.

The Biju Janata Dal has denied ticket to Kulamani Samal for Lok Sabha election 2019 and fielded sitting MLA from Tirtol Rajashri Mallick as its candidate.

Polling is scheduled to be held on April 29 in the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. The votes will be counted on May 23.

Here are some details about the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jagatsinghpur

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Kulamani Samal, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 276,394

Runner up name, party: Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,131,932

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.48%

Number of women voters in 2014: 701,750

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,826

