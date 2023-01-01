'Before my tenure ends, I want to create...': Shahid Afridi makes massive statement on Babar Azam's Pakistan side

Shahid Afridi, who is the interim chairman of Pakistan's selection committee, has said that he wants create enough options for the team that they could be able to field two sides at the same time if needed. Afridi had been made the interim chairman of a committee that includes Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, with Haroon Rashid as the convener after Ramiz Raja was ousted as Pakistan Cricket Board chairman.

“I want to create two teams for Pakistan before my tenure ends in order to improve bench strength,” Afridi told the media. Afridi's statement came after Pakistan's pacers failed to perform in their recent Test matches in the absence of the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah. Haris Rauf could only play in the first of the three Test matches against England, all of which Pakistan lost.

Afridi also defended Babar Azam's decision to declare the Pakistan innings with the lead just over 135 runs at Tea on the final day of the recently concluded first Test against New Zealand. New Zealand looked on their way to completing the extraordinary chase, smashing 61 runs in just 7.3 overs, before umpires called an end to the proceedings due to bad light.

“Babar Azam is the backbone of the Pakistan team and we will back him. His decision about declaration yesterday was a good one,” he said. Afridi also stated that he is looking to establish a clear line of communication between selectors and players.

“I feel like there was a lack of communication in the past. I got to know about the issues of players by speaking to them individually. I directly spoke to Haris (Sohail) and Fakhar (Zaman) and took their Tests. I believe there should be a direct line of communication between the players and the selection committee.”

