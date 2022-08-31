'Can't expect Virat to score century in T20 cricket but...': Ex-India batter shares his take on Kohli's 'big innings'

Virat Kohli on Sunday returned to action in the Asia Cup T20 tournament in the hotly-anticipated match between India and Pakistan on Sunday after taking a month-long break, which preceded a nightmarish batting slump. The former India captain, who rested during the recent white-ball tour of West Indies and Zimbabwe, last scored an international century in November 2019 with his form under intense scrutiny. Also Read | ‘With due respect to Dinesh Karthik…’: Ex-India selector's bold remark on veteran's competition with Rishabh Pant

Playing his landmark 100th T20 international against Pakistan, Kohli overcame initial jitters to score 35. His innings also featured his trademark pull shot to the midwicket boundary. But his stay was cut short by Mohammad Nawaz, who had the Indian holing out at long off in the 10th over. For Kohli, the game against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) would be an ideal platform to get to a big score and rediscover his lost mojo.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wants to see Kohli batting with "fluency" against Hong Kong, which would help him gain some confidence. Kohli recently became part of a select group of players who spoke about struggles with mental health.

"I hope so. We all want a big innings. You can't expect him to score a century in T20 cricket but we at least hope to see a swashbuckling 60-70-run innings from Virat Kohli, especially with fluency.

"Personally, I want to see his fluency back. The way he used to play in 2016-17, we haven't seen that fluency so far. I hope that comes back and if that 60-70-run knock comes, his self-confidence will shoot up," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

India faces Hong Kong after defeating arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening clash by five wickets. A win would give Rohit Sharma and co. a direct qualification to the Super Four phase.

Jaffer said India would not take the opposition lightly, as the sheer unpredictability of the 20-over format can change the game within a few overs. India had won by a mere 26 runs after posting 285 runs on the board, the last time these teams locked horns in Asia Cup 2018.

"Compared to Pakistan, it is easy but I don't think the Indian team shouldn't be even slightly complacent because the tables don't take too long to turn in T20 cricket. It's a small format and games change within overs," said Jaffer.

"I don't think India will take this game lightly and they shouldn't either. They are coming from a win so will want to continue that. I feel the Indian team will keep its guard strong.

Hong Kong is a bit of an unknown quantity, we don't play them often. The last time India played them was in the Asia Cup, they faced a lot of difficulties. They had a 174-175 run opening partnership and it was a very close match. That was the 50-over format and this is T20 so I feel India won't be complacent at all," he added.

