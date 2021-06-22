'Change his name to SuperMan Gill': Twitter set on fire after Gill takes stunning catch to dismiss Taylor in WTC Final

India opening batsman Shubman Gill took a stunning diving catch at short cover on Tuesday to dismiss Ross Taylor during the first session of Day 5 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton.

The moment of brilliance arrived in the 64th over when pacer Mohammed Shami forced Taylor to drive the ball on the up. The delivery stuck to the pitch, hence catching Taylor off guard with his check drive. The veteran Black Caps batsman ended up hitting the ball in the air and Shubman Gill, who was stationed in a catching position at short cover, put in a full-length dive to his right to pluck the ball out of thin air.

Taylor was dismissed for 11 of 37 balls and soon after, India picked up two more wickets. First, Henry Nicholls was caught by Rohit Sharma in the slips off Ishant Shamra, for just 7, followed by Shami picking up his second wicket as he castled BJ Watling for one off 3 balls.

Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the Shubman catch:

At lunch on Day 5, New Zealand are 135/5, trailing India's first innings total of 217 by 82 runs.