'It put me back a little bit': David Warner admits rushing back from injury for India Tests was a mistake

Warner struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:59 AM IST
David Warner admits he shouldn't have rushed back from the groin injury. (Getty Images)

Australia opening batsman David Warner has admitted he would have been better off by taking time to heal entirely than making a rushed comeback into the Australian team for the Test series against India. Warner, who suffered a groin injury in the second ODI in November last year, was ruled out of the first two Tests against India, but with the series levelled at 1-1, and the team management included the batsman back in the squad for the third and fourth Tests.

Also Read | Was Harbhajan tougher to face or Ashwin? Former England batsman answers

Warner was clearly less than a 100 percent, evident from his body language. He struggled to sprint on the field like his usual self and appeared in discomfort while batting, scoring 5, 13, 1 and 48. Looking back, Warner regrets his comeback, but informed that he got time to recover completely with the South Africa series getting called off.

"It put me back a little bit. Looking back in hindsight, I probably wouldn't have done that. If I'm thinking about myself and the injury, I probably would have said no. I've had this time to heal and obviously with South Africa being called off, it gave me a bit more time to get that strength work done," Warner was quoted as saying by AAP.

Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam

At 34, Warner has a lot left to offer and he is expected to be a key candidate for Australia for the back-to-back T20 World Cups lined up this year and the one after. But his eye is on the 50-over World Cup which he and his teammates won in 2015. The 2023 World Cup in India will be Warner's third 50-over World Cup and the Australia opener is already gearing up for the event. As far as Test cricket is concerned, Warner hasn't put a cap on anything yet.

"We've got a good opportunity to play that (2023 World Cup) and win in India. The core team there, with the age group as well, it's probably going to be the last for a few of us. Then obviously it's a given you just have to call it time, unless you're going to play until you are 41. From a Test cricket point of view, I'd love to play as long as I can," he said.

