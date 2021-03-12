‘Prime focus would be on them’: Virat Kohli names ‘the favourites’ to win T20 World Cup

As India and England gear up for the 5-match T20I series on Friday, both teams will be utilising this contest to figure out a strong combination for the much-awaited T20I World Cup which will be held in India later this year.

A few of the England players, including captain Eoin Morgan and his deputy Jos Buttler, have labelled hosts India as the favourites to come out victorious at the marquee event. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli thinks the opposite.

During the pre-match virtual press-conference on Thursday, Kohli said that Morgan’s team is ranked No 1 in T20Is and the ‘prime focus would be on them’.

“I actually think England will be the team to beat in the T20 World Cup, they are the number one side in the world and the prime focus would be on them in this year's World Cup. All the other teams will be wary of the strength they bring on to the park and they would be the favourites and that would not change regardless of how they think,” said Kohli.

READ | Team India's two T20 stars who need to up their game at home ahead of World Cup

Kohli also highlighted how the Indian think tank is looking for players who have the ‘X-factor’ and are more suited to the T20 style of batting.

“We have played with a certain kind of pattern in the past. We didn't probably have a big tournament to work towards. If you look at the squad we have to try and made an addition like guys who can be X-factor with the bat,” said Kohli.

“Do things which is the need of the hour in the T20Is. These guys have done in the IPL on a regular basis. We have tried to cover all those bases. Now it will be interesting to see how they go about these games. These are the only games we have as a team before the World Cup. And it will be interesting to see how these guys fair out in the middle,” he added.