‘Today I’m told that pacers bowl just 30 balls…’: Kapil Dev’s no nonsense take on India’s recent string of injuries

Despite a winning spree across formats, the Indian team has been pegged by injuries, especially of their fast bowlers. Among the ones that hurt India the most was that of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who only returned to the Indian side earlier last summer from his long struggle with back injury. Of late, India are dealing with the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, whose injury in September ruled him out of the T20 World Cup and the subsequent series as well. When asked about the recent spree of injuries that have hurt India the most, former India captain Kapil Dev had a blunt reply.

Kapil, who has had an illustrious 16-year-long career as an international cricketer, had a relatively injury free run, in conversation with Gulf News admitted that the extended season in cricket, which includes international, domestic and then T20 leagues have resulted in cricketers being more injury prone.

“Now the season extends to more than 10 months. The more you play the more injuries will happen. Cricket is not a simple game. One has to be athletic, use all the muscles and play on different ground conditions, the softness and the hardness. Adapting to everything is not so easy, it takes a toll on the body. So you crack,” he said.

Talking about the rise in injuries for pace bowlers in the Indian side, Kapil pointed out that fast bowlers need to bowl more in the nets which will prepare their body as well rather than take the pressure directly during the match. He was rather left disappointed highlighting that a present generation fast bowler only deliveries 30 balls in the nets.

To avoid it, he adds: "The more you bowl in the net, the more your muscle will start developing. Today, I am told, that the pacers are allowed to bowl only 30 balls. That's one reason. When they take so much stress to play at the professional level, then the body starts cracking. They have to bowl more than anything else."

Talking about the Indian team, they are presently part of the ODI series against New Zealand. They won the first two matches to win the contest against the 2019 World Cup finalist and now aim to script a whitewash in the final game in Indore on January 24. The win will make India the No.1 ranked side in the ICC ODI rankings.

