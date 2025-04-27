‘Was really happy when we lost…’: Suryakumar Yadav's honest admission after becoming Orange Cap holder

Mumbai Indians' batter Suryakumar Yadav is now the proud holder of the Orange Cap after scoring 54 runs off 28 balls against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The right-hander's knock was studded with four fours and as many sixes. During the mid-innings, India's T20I captain made an honest admission, saying he was happy when Hardik Pandya lost the toss and Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav now holds the Orange Cap (REUTERS)

Owing to this knock by Suryakumar Yadav, Mumbai Indians posted 215/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Opening batter Ryan Rickelton also scored 58 runs off 32 balls as Mumbai Indians smashed LSG bowlers all around the park at the Wankhede.

“To be honest, I was really happy when we lost the toss. Because it's really, really hot out there, and I mean, it is challenging,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

“But yeah, at the end of the day, someone putting us into bat and we are scoring 200+, I think it's really good from a batting point of view,” he added.

During the course of his innings, Suryakumar Yadav also breached the 4000-run mark in the IPL. He is now the third quickest to achieve this feat in the tournament after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers.

Speaking about this feat, he said, “Let's keep doing it. I mean, I don't want to say anything. I'm enjoying it right now and let's keep doing it,” he added.

‘215 a good score’

Suryakumar Yadav also reckons 215 is an excellent score at this Wankhede wicket. However, he expects LSG batters to come out firing and not take any backward steps.

“I feel it's a good score. I mean, put into bat and I feel the wicket is a little slow. But yes, it is going to be a little challenge out there with their batting lineup. I mean, really excited. Let's see how it goes,” he added.

For Lucknow Super Giants, Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan returned with two wickets each.

Suryakumar Yadav now has 427 runs to his name in the ongoing IPL 2025 season at a strike-rate of 169.44. In the 10 matches he has played this season, Suryakumar Yadav is yet to register a score less than 25, showcasing the batter's exceptional consistency.

“I think it's the first time after a really long time I've been wearing this cap. It feels really special and hopefully if I try and continue the same thing,” he said.

“All the process and routines are coming into play right now on the ground. I feel really happy with it,” he added.