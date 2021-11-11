‘0 superstars, 11 solid players’: Former and current India cricketers react after New Zealand beat England, reach final

India may have failed to qualify for the knockout stages of T20 Word Cup 2021 but that hasn't dampened the spirits or taken attention off the world event. Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Wasim Jaffer and even current India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reacted to New Zealand's victory over England in the first semi-final. New Zealand came from behind to chase down England's 167-run target with five wickets and an over to spare to storm into the T20 World Cup final.

Batting first, England posted 166 for 4 riding on a fifty by Moeen Ali. In reply, Mitchell made an unbeaten 72, Devon Conway scored 46 and Jimmy Neesham smashed an 11-ball 27-run knock as New Zealand beat England by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar said New Zealand won hearts as well as the match.

“What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to New Zealand,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag described the England-New Zealand semi-final as the best match of the tournament.

“Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ,” tweeted Sehwag.

VVS Laxman hailed Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham's finishing skills.

“Spectacular finisih by Mitchell! Got to his fifty,almost unnoticed let Nessham tee off and then finished off the chase in style! New Zealand again make an ICC tournament final, nothing but admiration for them. Hard on England, but the Kiwis were just a little better on the night,” he wrote.

Irfan Pathan said New Zealand have 11 ‘solid players’.

“New Zealand has 0 super star player and 11 solid team players. Well done,” he said.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lauded the Kane Williamson-led side for making the finals of all ICC events in different formats in the last few years.

"Brilliant stuff from New Zealand. They have qualified for the final in all 3 ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup. And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most," Jaffer tweeted.

Ashwin hailed Mitchell for taking New Zealand home.

“What a knock this has been from Daryl Mitchell,” tweeted Ashwin.

New Zealand, who have reached their maiden T20 World Cup final, await the winner of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday.

The final will take place in Dubai on Sunday.

