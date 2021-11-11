Jimmy Neesham didn't move an inch when New Zealand dugout celebrated wildly after reaching final. Here's why

Jimmy Neesham is one of the very few New Zealand cricketers who is very active on social media. That he has a quirky sense of humour makes him one of the most popular ones too. Neesham's witty tweets, his banters with the fans across the globe, his out-of-the-box takes on cricket matches however gave little away about the intense personality that he is on the cricket field. But one thing his social media posts do confirm is that he is different and in a good way. The world got to see both of those sides - the intense and the different ones - during New Zealand's semi-final against England in T20 World Cup on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

When the entire New Zealand dugout was celebrating by jumping out of their chairs - except Kane Williamson obviously but he at least had a big smile - screaming and hugging each other as soon as Daryl Mitchell hit the boundary off Chris Woakes in the 19th over to confirm the Kiwis' place in the final, Neesham did not move an inch. He just sat on his chair staring on the pitch. His eyes uttering a thousand words or more, his posture as serious and stout as one can imagine and yet very calm. This was the Neesham that the world rarely saw. It was also not something often witnessed on the cricket field or in any sport for that matter. Staying all serious during the match is fine but who sits like that when your team has just reached the final of a World Cup in which you have a major role to play? Very few, perhaps no one. But Neesham is different.

What's more? Neesham sat there well after the match finished and the New Zealand players went inside the dressing room, perhaps to celebrate even more. And why not? They never looked like chasing down the 167 runs when Martin Guptill and Kane Williamson got out early.

When photos of Neesham sitting like a rock during all the celebration started doing the rounds on social media, he took note of it and also revealed the reasons behind his actions. “Job finished? I don’t think so,” wrote Neesham. He already set his eyes on the final. There you go. Intense… Different… Neesham.

Job finished? I don’t think so. https://t.co/uBCLLUuf6B — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 10, 2021

Neesham played an important role when New Zealand needed him the most. They were 107 for 4 when Neesham walked in with his side needing 60 runs in 29 balls. The left-hander took Chris Jordan apart in the 17th over. He scored 27 off just 11 balls to take all the pressure off Mitchell, who was playing his best knock but was just finding it a tad difficult to hit big in the latter half.

Neesham was the one who took the game away from England. But perhaps the reasons behind his mute reaction after the match had a lot to do with how he ended his innings. He wanted to finish things off for the team but was foxed by a wrong'un from Adil Rashid. He he hung his head backwards as he walked towards the dug out. He didn't need to but that's just Neesham… Different.

"The way Jimmy Neesham came out and hit the ball from get go was pretty special. He got us the momentum heading into the final overs. The rate was pretty high at that stage. Yeah very special win against England," said Mitchell who was adjudged Player of the Match for his unbeaten 72.

Neesham was a part of that historic Super Over in the ODI World Cup 2019 final against England. He had even hit a six off Jofra Archer but it was not enough to take New Zealand over the line. England were world champions on boundary count. Maybe those memories trickled by when he was sitting on that chair… Maybe they didn't. Nothing else did. He was perhaps just blank. Who knows? Maybe the world might see another Neesham in the final on Sunday, the seeds of which maybe sown in some of his social media posts.