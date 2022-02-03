'1 week ago, both were Covid positive': Fans hail 'fighters' Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed on splendid knocks in U19 WC SF

Skipper Yash Dhull and Shaik Rasheed's knocks, supported by a spirited bowling performance, steered India to a 96-run win over Australia in the second semi-final of the U19 World Cup at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

Rasheed and Dhull put on the second biggest partnership of the tournament, adding 204 runs for the third wicket after a shaky start for the Men in Blue.

The duo put on a strong third-wicket stand after India were left reeling at 37/2 in 12.3 overs. The two reached their fifty partnership off 78 balls, one delivery into the second half of the innings.

Dhull eventually brought up his first century for India U19, coming off 106 balls, with the 200-partnership following soon after. Australia would then secure a run out, as Dhull was forced to go for a run-a-ball 110 before Rasheed was out the very next ball falling six runs short of his own hundred.

It did not get much better for Australia, however, as the final over went for 27 runs to see India post an imposing 290 for five.

Both players were down with Covid in the previous week and were forced to miss two of India's group stage games (against Ireland and Uganda) during the tournament. While India did register easy victories in both games, the duo's arrival ahead of the knock-out stage was key to the side's improved performances in the campaign.

Australia never looked comfortable throughout the 291-run chase and were bowled out on 194, with Vicky Ostwal ending as India's leading wicket-taker (3/42).

The boys in blue will now lock horns against England in the final of the tournament. This is India's fourth-successive appearance in the final of the U19 World Cup. The side had won the final of the 2018 edition of the tournament (against Australia) but faced defeats in 2016 (to West Indies) and 2020 (to Bangladesh).

