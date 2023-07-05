‘10-day window to get rid of jetlag, two-day match’: Ashwin details Team India's prep for West Indies Tests

Despite India finishing as the runners-up in the previous two editions of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the campaign is touted as disappointing mostly because of the thrashing the team endured in the finals. The first cycle, which was also the inaugural edition, saw India face a eight wicket defeat against New Zealand, with batters completely struggling in English conditions.

File photo of Team India players in a huddle during a Test match(BCCI Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second edition was even more humiliating as this time both bowlers and batters failed as a unit and the team were mauled by Australia, who won the match by 209 runs. However, what's done is done and India will look to start afresh in the new cycle, which gets underway with the West Indies series. The first Test is scheduled to start from July 12 in Dominica and the team has already landed in the Caribbean islands.

Ace spinner R Ashwin, who holds the number one position in ICC Test bowling rankings, talked the fans through the preparations for the Windies tour, also explaining why the team arrived in Barbados instead of Dominica.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We have already reached the West Indies shores. We have a 10-day window to get rid of the jetlag and start our practice. Our current coach Rahul bhai always lays more emphasis on a lot on preparation. Our preparation is the process. If we can take care of the preparation, the rest will take care of itself. So, that is the thought process. So we've come really ahead for the preparation.

“In fact, I was supposed to play 6-7 games in the TNPL but had to cut short and reach here after playing four games,” the spinner said.

Ashwin then added that the team will play a two-day practice match at Barbados before heading to Dominica.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have come to Barbados. Why have we come here? Because we have our preparation camp here and will also have a two-day match here before heading to Dominica for the first Test,” he added.

There have been a few changes in the Indian squad for the tour as Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has been dropped from the side. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had a splendid outing in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), have been added to the squad.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane returns as the team's vice-captain in the red ball format.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON