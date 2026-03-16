14 years on, Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries still tower over cricket: Can Virat Kohli scale the mountain?

On March 16, 2012, Sachin Tendulkar reached a number that had long ceased to feel merely statistical. By the time he nudged his way to 114 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup at Mirpur, his 100th international century had already become part national obsession, part sporting myth. That wait had stretched, the noise had built, and the milestone had swollen into something far larger than a score. When it finally came, it did not merely complete a record. It altered the definition of batting greatness. Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (X images)

Fourteen years later, the number remains untouched.

That, more than the romance of the day, is what gives the anniversary its enduring force. Cricket has moved on, formats have shifted, calendars have tightened, and batting conditions have evolved, and yet Tendulkar’s 100 100s still stand. More tellingly, the one man who has come closest - Virat Kohli, the defining run-machine of the post-Tendulkar age, is still 15 short. And that distance, far from diminishing Kohli, only enlarges the record he is chasing.

A record built on a lifetime of excellence The temptation with Tendulkar’s 100 is to view it through the lens of roundness. But the number itself is only the surface. What makes it so formidable is the scale of excellence required beneath it.

Tendulkar’s final split - 51 Test Hundreds and 49 ODI Hundreds - tells the first part of the story. He did not build the record through domination of a single format. He built it across two of the hardest and most demanding arenas the game had to offer, over nearly a quarter of a century, against changing attacks, rules, demands, and expectations. He was not simply prolific. He was prolific for far longer than the sport usually allows.

That is why the record has aged so well. It demands two rare gifts in perfect combination: a peak high enough to separate a batter from his era, and a longevity deep enough to outlast it. Great players have often possessed one. Very few have sustained both at the level of Sachin Tendulkar. His 100 centuries were the accumulated weight of elite batting over generations of cricket.

The 100 centuries are more than the feat of a genius. It is closer to an endurance monument. To get there, a batter must remain world-class long after most careers have already surrendered to wear, decline, or the narrowing opportunities of age.