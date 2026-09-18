‘15 days to go’: BCCI secretary opens up on Ajit Agarkar's future as suspense grows over the role

Ajit Agarkar’s immediate future as India’s chief selector remains unresolved, with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia indicating that the Board intends to use the remaining period of his tenure before making a final decision. The uncertainty around Agarkar’s position continued after the BCCI’s 95th Annual General Meeting in Mumbai on Friday, where the General Body authorised the office-bearers to decide matters concerning the selection committees rather than arriving at an immediate decision on the incumbent chairman.

Ajit Agarkar's future will be decided in the remaining 15 days of his tenure. (PTI)

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BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had confirmed the development after the AGM, saying: “Arun Singh Dhumal, Majumdar retain IPL governing council posts; AGM authorises office-bearers to take a decision on the selectors. Saikia has now offered a clearer indication of the timeline in which that decision could arrive. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the BCCI secretary pointed out that Agarkar’s existing tenure had not yet run its course and said the Board would make its call shortly, “ There are still 15 days to go for the Chief selector's tenure. We will take a decision soon.”

Agarkar’s future still open after BCCI AGM

The remark leaves both possibilities - an extension for Agarkar or a change at the top of the senior men’s selection committee - open for the moment. More significantly, it makes clear that Friday’s AGM did not amount to a decision on his continuation, despite the subject being one of the prominent administrative questions surrounding the meeting.

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{{^usCountry}} Ajit Agarkar has headed the senior men’s selection committee since July 2023 and has overseen the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selection panel has also presided over significant transitions across formats, with several senior players either retiring from particular formats or seeing their roles evolve.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajit Agarkar has headed the senior men’s selection committee since July 2023 and has overseen the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy. The selection panel has also presided over significant transitions across formats, with several senior players either retiring from particular formats or seeing their roles evolve.’ {{/usCountry}}

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His tenure, however, is approaching its contractual end, leaving the BCCI with a decision over whether to continue with the existing selection structure or begin the process of appointing a new chairman. The Board had offered no indication of an imminent extension earlier this month, either. Asked about Agarkar’s tenure following a BCCI meeting on September 3, Saikia had said, “There was no such discussion in today’s meeting.”

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Friday’s developments have moved the matter forward without settling it. The General Body has now formally placed the decision in the hands of the BCCI office-bearers, while Saikia’s latest comments suggest there is no urgency within the Board to announce a call before the remaining days of Agarkar’s tenure have played out. For now, therefore, Agarkar continues as chairman of the seniuro selection committee, but the question of whether he will remain in the post beyond his present term is likely to be answered shortly.