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18-year-old Ayush Mhatre a scapegoat? First retired out of IPL 2026 shocks all and sundry during CSK-DC showdown

The young batsman was playing well before he was called back to the dug-out. It should have been Sanju Samson instead, if truth be told.

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 09:45 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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It's not something that happens often in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ayush Mhatre was heartbroken for sure.(AP)

It was a shocking decision because Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre, one of the up-and-coming young batsmen in Indian cricket today, was really playing well.

Normally, a player is retired out when they are not able to score quick runs; that's why fans were left flabbergasted when Mhatre, on 59 off 36 balls, was called back to the dug-out in the 18th over with 15 balls still to go. It wasn't surprising that he was absolutely displeased with the team management's decision. He just walked straight back and needed no explanation from anyone. That could happen when one is really not happy.

Also Read: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making rapid, threatening strides, Priyansh Arya sends a stark reminder he is in the race too

One has to say Mhatre was unfortunate to be retired out. It should have been Samson, if it had to be done. He looked really tired out there, and the younger Mhatre could have done some serious damage. One feels bad for him. One can't help thinking that because he was a budding cricketer, it was easier to remove him.

For the sixth time a player has been retired out!

The kind of batting we have seen from other teams like Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and table-topping Rajasthan Royals in the last few hours… that being a blueprint, there is no denying that CSK could have done a lot better and Samson, being a senior player, should have put his hand up in terms of upping the ante. Sadly, he couldn’t, and young Mhatre had to make way for Dube.

This was the sixth occasion of retiring out in the IPL. R Ashwin, Atharva Taide, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma and Devon Conway were the previous ones.

 
indian premier league chennai super kings delhi capitals ayush mhatre
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