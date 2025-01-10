Rajkot [India], : Pratika Rawal and Tejal Hasabnis' half-centuries helped India Women clinch a six-wicket triumph over Ireland in the first ODI match of the series at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. 1st ODI: Pratika, Tejal's half-centuries guide India Women to 6-wicket triumph over Ireland in Rajkot

It was the first women's cricket match held in Rajkot and with the victory, Smriti Mandhana-led Women in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Before the start of the game, bowling all-rounder Sayali Satghare received her debutant cap. Skipper Smriti Mandhana handed over the cap to Satghare.

Ireland won the toss and sent India to field first in the first ODI match of the series in Rajkot.

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis displayed a stupendous performance in the first inning, with the help of her knock the visitors propelled to 238/7 after batting first. Lewis was unlucky to miss her century by just eight runs.

The middle-order of the Irish batting lineup failed to put up a show, or else the visitors could have added more runs on the board.

Leah Paul stood up against the Indian bowling attack and added a few crucial runs on the board.

At the end of the first inning, Coulter Reilly and Georgina Dempsey stayed unbeaten on the crease and took Ireland to 238/7 after the end of 50 overs.

Priya Mishra led the Indian bowling attack following her two-wicket haul in the nine-over spell. Sayali Satghare also picked up her maiden international wicket on Friday.

During the run chase, openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal gave India a good kickstart.

Mandhana and Pratika cemented a 70-run opening stand which made it easier for India. In the middle, India lost a few quick wickets as Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues were removed from the crease.

However, Tejal Hasabnis put up a show and made a solid partnership with Pratika to chase down the target. Tejal and Pratika cemented a 116-run partnership which helped India chase down the target in just 35 overs.

In the end, Tejal and Richa Ghosh stayed unbeaten on the crease and assisted India clinched a six-wicket victory over Ireland.

Aimee Maguire led the Irish bowling attack with her three-wicket haul in the eight-over spell. However, it was not enough to restrict the given target.

Pratika Rawal was named the 'Player of the Match' following her 89-run knock.

India Women will take on Ireland in the second match of the series on January 12 at the same venue, Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Brief score: Ireland Women 238/7 vs India Women 241/4 .

