1st Test: 'Contribution doesn't mean you have to score 100 in each game': Ajinkya Rahane reacts to 'poor form' criticism

India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane has insisted that he is not too worried about his form ahead of the side's return to Test cricket on Thursday. Team India will take on New Zealand in a two-Test series, with the first match taking place in Kanpur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the Test, the concerns over Rahane's form have been looming large on the stand-in captain's position in the side. This year, Rahane has scored only 372 runs in 11 Tests, averaging a meager 19.57. However, the batter said that even scores of "30, 40, 50 per innings" are valuable contributions.

"Not concerned about my form. My job is to contribute as much as possible for my team. Contribution doesn't mean that you need to score 100 in each game. Scores of 30, 40, 50 per innings are also important contributions," Rahane said in the pre-match press conference.

The 33-year-old, who will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand, further said that he prefers to stay in the moment rather than worry about the future.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am not too much bothered about what's going to happen in future. Whatever has to happen in future will happen and I have to stay in the moment, to give my best in that particular moment," said Rahane.

"When I am batting, only batting is my focus and staying in the moment. It's as simple as that. When we are fielding, I am thinking about what sort of gameplans and strategies we have."

The series against New Zealand marks Team India's return to the longest format after the away Tests against England in August-September earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON