20 years on, the Natwest legacy lives on

The tale is dated, but as far as Cinderella stories in cricket go, India's memorable heist under the glistening English sun, achieved 20 years ago, never really gets old. David versus Goliath is an overused trope to describe sporting upsets, but to have it play out in all its glory on the revered Lord's baize is what fantasies are made of.

What were the odds, you ask? In the then 31-year history of ODIs, the 300-run barrier batting second had been breached only 15 times; in the 1855 ODIs played before, only once had a team scored more than India's 326 in the second innings; the first men's T20I was still three years away; Sachin Tendulkar, having scored a match-winning ton two days back, was bowled by Ashley Giles with India not even halfway there.

India and England had met nine times in ODIs that year, with the scoreline reading 4-4, one match being washed out. England skipper Nasser Hussain, still a fair way from the erudite and amiable expert he would become, scored his maiden ODI ton ad celebrated it with a frown, fist-pump, and a volley of unmentionables.

Mohammed Kaif, whose six-year international career is often defined by a singular act of defiance and brilliance, remembers the day in all its turbulent details. "Chasing 300-plus totals is commonplace now, but back then, 270-280 was a winning tally. When we conceded 325, we are obviously low and distraught. Coach John Wright was also quiet and sad," he said.

"We had our lunch quietly and then Dada (Sourav Ganguly) called us. He gave a 30-35-second speech, essentially saying that if England can do it, so can we. He also said that the total can be chased down if we play sensible cricket. That gave us a lot of belief."

Fighting poor form, Ganguly reeled off 60 runs off 43 balls, taking a special liking to the fiery Andrew Flintoff. "When Dada stepped out and hit Flintoff for a six over covers, we were like, 'what has got into him?' Viru was also in fine touch, and the opening stand gave us a boost," Kaif recalled.

But 106/1 became 146/5 in the space of 10 overs, and despite the sun beating down, all India could see was their impending doom. "I began changing when the first two wickets fell, but soon the wickets began to tumble. I really had to rush to get ready in time," Kaif said.

Consider the unlikeliness of the endeavour and the imperiousness of the belief. Consider the monstrosity of the climb and the temptation to give in. Consider also losing nine finals in a row — five of them chasing — the streak going back to January 1999. And finally, consider a 39-match-old Yuvraj Singh being joined by a 17-match-old Kaif to plot the rearguard for the ages.

"Chasing 325 was a big deal those days because there was only one ball from both ends. The ball would get soft and reverse a lot. When Kaif came into bat, we had no plans. The stadium was getting empty as we were five down and all our main batters were gone. I am sure everyone was leaving because Sachin got out. Even I thought we couldn't win because Sachin was out," says Yuvraj.

"Kaif just looked at me and said, 'khelenge.' I simply said, 'khelenge.' We went through that phase without discussing much. We ran well because we were young guys. We had a great partnership and had an incredible understanding of singles. I was just trying to play my natural game, hitting the ball down the ground and running hard," said the southpaw.

Kaif was equally comfortable in the company of his old friend. "We had batted together in zonal cricket, for NCA, and in the U-19 cricket. So, I knew we bat well together. I also knew of Yuraj's big-hitting prowess."

Bit by bit, the youngsters began chipping at the mountain, before belief dawned and history happened. "The plan was simple. Yuvraj was hitting the ball well, so my job was to punish the bad balls and keep rotating the strike. I truly started to believe when we were 70 runs adrift."

The duo added 121 runs in 18 overs before Yuvraj departed. India were still 59 runs away, but by then, Kaif had found his groove. "All my life, I had cherished performing against the odds. I'd like to credit my childhood for that. Even in carrom and chess, I would suddenly pull off winning moves when all seemed lost. I believe that instinct took over."

A 47-run alliance with Harbhajan Singh followed, during which Kaif nearly got out to Paul Collingwood. "I never had the habit of looking at the scoreboard, so even when the equation was just about run-a-ball, I didn't know. I saw Collingwood, and thought here's an opportunity to punish the part-timer. I played a rash shot and was almost caught at third-man. I remember Bhajji walking up to me and telling me that we can win by playing smart, sensible cricket. That's when I looked up (at the scoreboard) and thought we are really close."

"Next over, Bhajji went for a big shot and got out. I was really scared when Anil Kumble got out, because I didn't know how Zaheer batted. But at no stage did I stop believing."

Hussain brought the field in, putting the imposing Flintoff at short cover to deny any last-ball single to Kaif, who responded by hitting a four on the last ball of the 49th over.

"I knew we can't lose from there, but when Zak couldn't take a single off the first two balls, I started to panic. I was just 20-21, trying to find my feet in international cricket. So, I just told Zak whatever happens next ball, just run."

The two did just that, scampering across the turf in disbelief and jubilation, nearly surviving a run-out. "In hindsight, it was a very risky single as the ball was just a yard to the left of Flintoff. But I just ran for my life."

Ganguly famously twirled his shirt in the Lord's balcony, and moments later, leaped into the arms of a delirious Kaif, whose 75-ball 87 entered Indian cricket's lore. "It was surreal. Just a few hours back, I had seen Tendulkar entering the pavilion with his head bowed. And here he was, flashing the broadest of smiles and hugging me. Dada jumped straight at me. I was living a dream."

"As a team, we really wanted to win a final. We were a quality team but always fell short in finals, so everyone was too eager to end that streak. Personally, for me, I wanted to prove my worth to the team because I was preferred over a batter like VVS Laxman. I felt I earned the respect of the dressing room that day."

Ganguly agrees. "We were desperate for a win. We would go to the finals and lose. That excitement (celebration) came out from that desperation to win," he said.

Adds Yuvraj, "I remember everybody jumping on Kaif, and Dada taking his shirt off. I took my shirt off too, but luckily, I was wearing a t-shirt underneath...the dressing room was very tense when Zaheer and Kaif were batting. Nobody moved. I didn't take my pads off even though I had got out way before. Everybody celebrated on the balcony and in the famous Lord's dressing room. Everyone kept jumping on Kaif. It was a really special moment for me and Kaif to play a part in India's win in the early days of our international careers."

Not only did India break their final jinx, they found a core that would play a pivotal part in a number of success stories that followed. India shared the Champions Trophy a month later in Sri Lanka, played the World Cup final in less than a year, and beat Pakistan in Pakistan in less than two years. A T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup would arrive down the line too, with fresh-faced youngsters having transformed into grizzled men, their skills refined and confidence soaring.

"I think that win definitely changed our mindset a lot. It told us we can win anywhere because we had beaten England in England. All the players felt that shift. We had a new team with a lot of experienced players as well as talented youngsters. We certainly started believing in ourselves a lot after that win," says Yuvraj.

"Even today, when guys of that batch meet, we laugh over such moments and sometimes recall that NatWest final," adds Kaif. "The bond that we shared is special, and that Lord's win had a huge role to play in it. We started believing in ourselves. That win changed my life."