'2007 T20 World Cup win was 13 years ago, India need to move on from that': Gautam Gambhir ahead of 2021 T20I World Cup

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels India should move on from their T20I World Cup in 2007 win and 2011 ODI World Cup win ahead of the upcoming T20I World Cup which will be played in the UAE starting from October 17th.

Gambhir was part of both the World Cup-winning teams - in 2007 and in 2011 - but in a recent interaction, he said that it has been a long time since India won the two ICC trophies.

“It was special (being a part of the 2007 T20 World Cup squad), but I have forgotten about it. To be honest, India needs to move on from that. 2007, it’s what, more than 13 years ago and I think we need to get rid of this obsession of 2007 and 2011," Gambhir said on Star Sports' ICC T20 World Cup Special show.

India wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa, who was also part of the 2007 World Cup win, said while the win was special, he tends to agree with Gambhir.

“Of course, for me personally, it’s a special moment, but I tend to agree with Gautam Gambhir. I think we have achieved that in 2007, so we know that is achievable," Uthappa said.

Meanwhile, the ICC, in a press release on Friday, announced that both India and Pakistan have been placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. India and Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand , Afghanistan and two other qualifiers from Round 1. Group 1 will feature two-time and reigning champions West Indies along with Australia , England and South Africa and two other qualifiers.

