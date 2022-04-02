2011 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh get nostalgic on 11th anniversary; 'Was the dream of a billion Indians'

Over a decade has passed since the Indian team clinched its second World Cup title but the moment is still fresh in every fan's mind. Riding on the vital knocks of Gautam Gambhir (97) and MS Dhoni (91*), India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets to lift their second World Cup trophy on April 2, 2011.

Dhoni sealed the game with a towering six over the long-on against Nuwan Kulasekara, which was arguably one of the best moments in Indian cricket.

India had won the first World Cup in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. While the victory in 1983 put India on the cricket map, the win 28 years later laid the foundation for the nation's dominance in the sport. The 2011 showpiece event was also Tendulkar's last World Cup for India.

"On its 11th anniversary, many former players including Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh got nostalgic and tweeted about the victory. "How the dream started and how it was accomplished," wrote Tendulkar along with pictures of the 1983 and 2011 triumphs.

"It wasn’t just a world cup victory, it was the dream of a billion Indians being fulfilled. Proud to be a part of this team that wanted to win the cup for the country & for @sachin_rt Nothing can match the pride of wearing the tricolour & bringing glory to the nation," wrote Yuvraj Singh.

"2nd of April - a day when billions jumped in joy! The day when India 🇮🇳 lifted the 🏆 A night that I have lived over and over again!" shared Harbhajan.

"A tournament #WorldCup2011 that changed everything for Indian cricket, a moment when our dream got fulfilled. This moment will forever be close to our heart," tweeted Suresh Raina.

Chasing 275 to win at the iconic Wankhede, India held their nerves in the tense final to register a six-wicket win. Opener Gautam Gambhir top-scored for the hosts with a special knock off 97, while, Dhoni played a memorable hand with his unbeaten 91.

Earlier, riding on Mahela Jayawardene’s magnificent hundred, Sri Lanka managed to put up a competitive score of 274 for seven in 50 overs. The islanders put themselves in a great position after dismissing Sehwag and Tendulkar early. But Gambhir put up an 83-run stand with Kohli, who was eventually dismissed on 34.

It was Dhoni who came in to bat up the order, and the skipper stitched a brilliant 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with Gambhir. Gambhir missed a memorable ton by just three runs as he was bowled by Thisara Perera for 97. But Dhoni anchored the innings with his calculated batting approach and eventually finished it off with a six.

With the victory in 2011, India became the first team to win a World Cup at home and became the only team to win the 60-over World Cup and the 50-over World Cup. Also, it was Dhoni's second ICC title as captain after having clinched the inaugural World Twenty20 in South Africa in 2007. In 2013, he would go on to complete the trinity, adding the Champions Trophy title to his trophy cabinet.

