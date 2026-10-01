2027 World Cup schedule rolled out: India and Pakistan face off on October 10; Gill's men to open campaign vs Australia

Along expected lines, India and Pakistan have been paired in Group A for the 2027 World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21. Afghanistan, Australia, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A are the other teams in India’s group. Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B are in Group B.

The stage is set for the big men of Indian cricket. (ANI Pic Service)

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India play their opener against defending champions Australia on October 7 at Cape Town. Pakistan are up next on October 10 at Johannesburg. Shubman Gill's men's matches against Afghanistan, Qualifier A and Zimbabwe will take place on October 14, 17 and 24.

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The scheduling is such that India and Pakistan can play thrice, subject to their qualifying for the Super 7, the semis and the final. ICC chairman Jay Shah said: “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.

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{{^usCountry}} “The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action. {{/usCountry}}

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“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final.”

The 2027 Cricket World Cup is going to be the biggest yet, with 14 teams in the fray — an increase of four teams on previous editions. The format is radically changed too, never seen before. The tournament starts with a Super Series, with the second, third and fourth-placed teams from the ICC World Qualifier in February-March next year featuring in it. It’s a round-robin format (three matches in all), and the winner will join Round 2, which has 12 teams separated into Group A and Group B. 30 Matches in all here.

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These 12 teams are: India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — these 8 based on their ICC ODI rankings by September 30, 2026 — and South Africa and Zimbabwe — earning the rights as co-hosts — the ICC World Qualifier winner (Qualifier A) and the Super Series winner (Qualifier B). The top three teams from either group, as well as the fourth best, will make it to the Super 7. Another round-robin format, and there will be 21 matches in all, after which the top four teams will make it to the semifinals. Needless to say, then, there is the ultimate showdown on November 21.

Full Cricket World Cup Schedule

Super Series

Saturday, 2 October 2027 - QF1 v QF3 - Windhoek

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Monday, 4 October 2027 - QF1 v QF2 - Windhoek

Wednesday, 6 October 2027 - QF2 v QF3 - Windhoek

Group Stage

Thursday, 7 October 2027 - India v Australia - Cape Town

Friday, 8 October 2027 - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Tshwane

Friday, 8 October 2027 - England v Bangladesh - Windhoek

Saturday, 9 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Qualifier A - Bulawayo

Saturday, 9 October 2027 - South Africa v New Zealand - Cape Town

Sunday, 10 October 2027 - India v Pakistan - Johannesburg

Sunday, 10 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Qualifier B - Windhoek

Monday, 11 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Afghanistan - Bulawayo

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - Australia v Qualifier A - Paarl

Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - New Zealand v Bangladesh - KuGompo City

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Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - England v Sri Lanka - Windhoek

Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - South Africa v Qualifier B - Paarl

Thursday, 14 October 2027 - India v Afghanistan - Tshwane

Friday, 15 October 2027 - Pakistan v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein

Friday, 15 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Australia - Harare

Saturday, 16 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Durban

Saturday, 16 October 2027 - South Africa v England - Gqeberha

Sunday, 17 October 2027 - India v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein

Sunday, 17 October 2027 - New Zealand v Qualifier B - Harare

Monday, 18 October 2027 - Australia v Afghanistan - KuGompo City

Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Pakistan - Harare

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Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - South Africa v Bangladesh - Durban

Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg

Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - England v Qualifier B - Harare

Thursday, 21 October 2027 - Afghanistan v Qualifier A - KuGompo City

Friday, 22 October 2027 - Australia v Pakistan - Paarl

Friday, 22 October 2027 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg

Saturday, 23 October 2027 - England v New Zealand - Gqeberha

Saturday, 23 October 2027 - Bangladesh v Qualifier B - Tshwane

Sunday, 24 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v India - Victoria Falls

Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)

Monday, 25 October 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Johannesburg

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Tuesday, 26 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) - Gqeberha

Wednesday, 27 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) - Tshwane

Thursday, 28 October 2027 - A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) - Victoria Falls

Friday, 29 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - KuGompo City

Saturday, 30 October 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) - Victoria Falls

Sunday, 31 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) - Johannesburg

Monday, 1 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) - Victoria Falls

Tuesday, 2 November 2027 - B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) - Cape Town

Wednesday, 3 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) - Durban

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Thursday, 4 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) - Paarl

Friday, 5 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) - Durban

Saturday, 6 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein

Sunday, 7 November 2027 - A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) - Cape Town

Monday, 8 November 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) - Durban

Tuesday, 9 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) - Gqeberha

Wednesday, 10 November 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein

Thursday, 11 November 2027 - A1 (India) v AB4 (England) - Gqeberha

Friday, 12 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) - Cape Town

Saturday, 13 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) - Bloemfontein

Sunday, 14 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Durban

Semi Finals

Wednesday, 17 November 2027 - Semi-Final 1 - Cape Town

Thursday, 18 November 2027 - Semi-Final 2 - Tshwane

Final

Sunday, 21 November 2027 - Final - Johannesburg