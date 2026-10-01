2027 World Cup schedule rolled out: India and Pakistan face off on October 10; Gill's men to open campaign vs Australia

Along expected lines, India and Pakistan have been paired in Group A for the 2027 World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21. Afghanistan, Australia, Zimbabwe and Qualifier A are the other teams in India’s group. Bangladesh, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Qualifier B are in Group B.
India play their opener against defending champions Australia on October 7 at Cape Town. Pakistan are up next on October 10 at Johannesburg. Shubman Gill's men's matches against Afghanistan, Qualifier A and Zimbabwe will take place on October 14, 17 and 24.
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The scheduling is such that India and Pakistan can play thrice, subject to their qualifying for the Super 7, the semis and the final. ICC chairman Jay Shah said: “The announcement of the schedule and opening of the ticket ballot are major milestones on the road to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, bringing fans one step closer to a spectacular celebration of cricket across the three nations.
“The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action.{{/usCountry}}
“The ICC remains committed to making its World Cup events accessible to as many fans as possible, with affordable ticket prices and options that bring families, young people and local communities closer to the action.{{/usCountry}}
“South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will provide an unforgettable stage for the world’s best teams, combining a deep passion for cricket, extraordinary destinations and a renowned warmth of welcome. We look forward to welcoming fans from across the world and creating memories that will last long beyond the final.”
The 2027 Cricket World Cup is going to be the biggest yet, with 14 teams in the fray — an increase of four teams on previous editions. The format is radically changed too, never seen before. The tournament starts with a Super Series, with the second, third and fourth-placed teams from the ICC World Qualifier in February-March next year featuring in it. It’s a round-robin format (three matches in all), and the winner will join Round 2, which has 12 teams separated into Group A and Group B. 30 Matches in all here.
These 12 teams are: India, New Zealand, Australia, Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh — these 8 based on their ICC ODI rankings by September 30, 2026 — and South Africa and Zimbabwe — earning the rights as co-hosts — the ICC World Qualifier winner (Qualifier A) and the Super Series winner (Qualifier B). The top three teams from either group, as well as the fourth best, will make it to the Super 7. Another round-robin format, and there will be 21 matches in all, after which the top four teams will make it to the semifinals. Needless to say, then, there is the ultimate showdown on November 21.
Full Cricket World Cup Schedule
Super Series
Saturday, 2 October 2027 - QF1 v QF3 - Windhoek
Monday, 4 October 2027 - QF1 v QF2 - Windhoek
Wednesday, 6 October 2027 - QF2 v QF3 - Windhoek
Group Stage
Thursday, 7 October 2027 - India v Australia - Cape Town
Friday, 8 October 2027 - Pakistan v Afghanistan - Tshwane
Friday, 8 October 2027 - England v Bangladesh - Windhoek
Saturday, 9 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Qualifier A - Bulawayo
Saturday, 9 October 2027 - South Africa v New Zealand - Cape Town
Sunday, 10 October 2027 - India v Pakistan - Johannesburg
Sunday, 10 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Qualifier B - Windhoek
Monday, 11 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Afghanistan - Bulawayo
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - Australia v Qualifier A - Paarl
Tuesday, 12 October 2027 - New Zealand v Bangladesh - KuGompo City
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - England v Sri Lanka - Windhoek
Wednesday, 13 October 2027 - South Africa v Qualifier B - Paarl
Thursday, 14 October 2027 - India v Afghanistan - Tshwane
Friday, 15 October 2027 - Pakistan v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
Friday, 15 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Australia - Harare
Saturday, 16 October 2027 - Sri Lanka v Bangladesh - Durban
Saturday, 16 October 2027 - South Africa v England - Gqeberha
Sunday, 17 October 2027 - India v Qualifier A - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 17 October 2027 - New Zealand v Qualifier B - Harare
Monday, 18 October 2027 - Australia v Afghanistan - KuGompo City
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v Pakistan - Harare
Tuesday, 19 October 2027 - South Africa v Bangladesh - Durban
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
Wednesday, 20 October 2027 - England v Qualifier B - Harare
Thursday, 21 October 2027 - Afghanistan v Qualifier A - KuGompo City
Friday, 22 October 2027 - Australia v Pakistan - Paarl
Friday, 22 October 2027 - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Johannesburg
Saturday, 23 October 2027 - England v New Zealand - Gqeberha
Saturday, 23 October 2027 - Bangladesh v Qualifier B - Tshwane
Sunday, 24 October 2027 - Zimbabwe v India - Victoria Falls
Super 7 Stage (current seeded team in brackets)
Monday, 25 October 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Johannesburg
Tuesday, 26 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v A3 (Pakistan) - Gqeberha
Wednesday, 27 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v AB4 (England) - Tshwane
Thursday, 28 October 2027 - A1 (India) v A2 (Australia) - Victoria Falls
Friday, 29 October 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - KuGompo City
Saturday, 30 October 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v AB4 (England) - Victoria Falls
Sunday, 31 October 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A1 (India) - Johannesburg
Monday, 1 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v B1 (New Zealand) - Victoria Falls
Tuesday, 2 November 2027 - B3 (Sri Lanka) v AB4 (England) - Cape Town
Wednesday, 3 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A3 (Pakistan) - Durban
Thursday, 4 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B1 (New Zealand) - Paarl
Friday, 5 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v AB4 (England) - Durban
Saturday, 6 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 7 November 2027 - A1 (India) v A3 (Pakistan) - Cape Town
Monday, 8 November 2027 - B1 (New Zealand) v AB4 (England) - Durban
Tuesday, 9 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v A2 (Australia) - Gqeberha
Wednesday, 10 November 2027 - A3 (Pakistan) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Bloemfontein
Thursday, 11 November 2027 - A1 (India) v AB4 (England) - Gqeberha
Friday, 12 November 2027 - B2 (South Africa) v B1 (New Zealand) - Cape Town
Saturday, 13 November 2027 - A2 (Australia) v A3 (Pakistan) - Bloemfontein
Sunday, 14 November 2027 - A1 (India) v B3 (Sri Lanka) - Durban
Semi Finals
Wednesday, 17 November 2027 - Semi-Final 1 - Cape Town
Thursday, 18 November 2027 - Semi-Final 2 - Tshwane
Final
Sunday, 21 November 2027 - Final - Johannesburg