20th February 2016: When Brendon McCullum signed off with a record-breaking innings

Brendon McCullum is regarded as one of the best batsmen ever to play the gentleman’s sport and on this day, three years ago, the Kiwi superstar rewrote history books by slamming the fastest Test ton ever.

During the second and the final Test of the two match series against Australia, McCullum broke the record of Windies legend Viv Richards and former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq to set the slam a 54-ball ton.

Despite this record-breaking innings, McCullum had to taste a defeat in his last Test as he had announced beforehand that Christchurch Test would be his final bow in the longest format.

McCullum came to bat when the Kiwis were struggling at 32/3 and slammed a majestic ton to power the hosts to 370 in their first innings. McCullum’s innings included 21 fours and six massive sixes as he was finally dismissed for 145.

McCullum bettered the record of fastest ton by two deliveries — a record that still remain untouched. In terms of minutes, the right-hander takes the tied fifth spot (78 mins) in the list of fastest centuries in Tests.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 12:51 IST