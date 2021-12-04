Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 2nd Test: Why Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India on Day 2 against New Zealand in place of Shubman Gill
cricket

2nd Test: Why Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India on Day 2 against New Zealand in place of Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill didn't open for India when India returned to bat for the start of second innings in the Mumbai Test.
India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the first day of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Friday.(ANI)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 05:27 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Cheteshwar Pujara opened for India in place of Shubman Gill when India returned to bat in the second innings of the Mumbai Test on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now provided the reason behind Shubman Gill's absence.

Taking to their official Twitter account, the BCCI informed that Gill has suffered an elbow injury while fielding during the first innings.

“Shubman Gill suffered a blow to his right elbow while fielding in the first innings. He has not recovered completely and hence not taken the field as a precautionary measure,” wrote the BCCI.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, New Zealand were all out for 62 in their first innings in reply to India's 325, with the tourists trailing by 263 runs on the second day of the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Virat Kohli decided not to enforce the follow-on.

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets for eight runs while his fast bowling colleague Mohammed Siraj chipped in with 3-19.

Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer for the hosts with a knock of 150 while Ajaz Patel picked up all wickets for New Zealand to post figures of 10-119.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs new zealand
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP