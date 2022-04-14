'39387 runs and 1767 wickets in one frame' as Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Zaheer Khan reunite

Among all the good that the Indian Premier League has done to cricket, providing a platform for cricketers - past and present - across the globe to share their ideas and connect has been one of the most prominent ones. The IPL not only provides an opportunity to the current stars of world cricket and youngsters alike but also creates an environment where the former cricketers of the game can also come together to share their knowledge and wisdom.

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune saw one such reunion of great cricketers when Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Zaheer Khan were seen having a discussion after the match, which PBKS won by 12 runs.

PBKS shared a photograph of the three greats of Indian cricket with a lovely caption that read: "𝟑𝟗𝟑𝟖𝟕 intl. runs and 𝟏𝟕𝟔𝟕 intl. wickets in one frame."

Sachin is part of the Mumbai Indians support staff while Zaheer is the director of cricket for MI. Kumble, on the other hand, is the head coach of Punjab. But all three of them brought laurels to India when they played together during their heydays.

Zaheer and Sachin were part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad and played crucial roles in India achieving their dream after 28 years.

Kumble, India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs to date, shared the dressing room with Sachin for close to two decades, playing in four World Cups together.

Kumble, who also served as India's head coach, was the first among the three to retire in 2008. In his glittering career, Kumble took 619 wickets in 132 Tests and 337 wickets in 271 ODIs.

Sachin, who scored more than 34 thousand international runs in a career spanning close to 25 years, played his last for India in 2013.

Zaheer announced his retirement in 2015. The left-arm fast bowler played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India taking 610 wickets.