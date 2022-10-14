4 wickets, 17 dot balls: Arjun Tendulkar blows away Hyderabad with fiery spell, records career-best performance - Watch

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar, on Friday, produced a sensational performance in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament where he picked up four wickets for just 10 runs in four overs for Goa in the match against Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It was Arjun's career-best T20 show although his efforts went in vain.

Arjun opened the attack for Goa after the team put Hyderabad to bat first. He conceded just a single in his first two overs in the powerplay while providing Goa with the first breakthrough as he dismissed opener Prateek Reddy for just three runs in 10 balls.

Arjun was recalled for his bowing duties in the death overs. In the 17th over, he dismissed Rahul Buddhi for eight runs and Ravi Teja for four, in a space of just four deliveries before getting rid of the dangerous Tilak Varma, who had scored an impressive 46-ball 62, in the 19th over of the innings.

BCCI shared the video of Arjun's bowling masterclass on their Twitter handle with the caption, “4 Overs, 10 runs, 4 wickets. Arjun Tendulkar scalped a fantastic four-wicket haul for Goa against Hyderabad. Watch the left-arm pacer’s bowling spell here”

Despite Arjun's efforts, Hyderabad posted 177 for six before their bowlers bundled out Goa for 140 runs in 18.5 overs to secure a 37-run win.

Arjun did not pick any wicket in his first match this season in the Syde Mustaq Ali Trophy against Tripura on October 11, but managed two wickets in the match against Manipur in Jaipur for 20 runs.

Notably, Arjun had shifted to Goa in a bid to gain more action in domestic cricket. He managed to make just two appearances in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy for Mumbai in 2020/21 season.

